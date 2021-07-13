Senegal, Mauritania strengthen cooperation

Published on 13.07.2021 at 16h21 by APA News

Senegal and Mauritania have signed several cooperation agreements during President Macky Sall’s official visit to Nouakchott.President Sall has been in Mauritania since Monday evening as guest of his counterpart Mouhamed Ould El-Ghazouani.

The two leader had a tête-à-tête at the presidential palace in the Mauritanian capital where seven cooperation agreements were signed in areas such as Justice, Environment and Road Transport.

Regarding justice, the partnerships sealed concern the transfer of convicted persons, mutual legal assistance in civil and commercial criminal matters and extradition.

With regard to the environment, the document initialled aims to determine the modalities of collaboration and exchange of experiences between the two countries.

The agreement on road transport abrogates the convention signed on 15 February 2005 between the two countries.

A fisheries and aquaculture agreement was also signed.

President Sall last visited Mauritania in February 2020.

During that 48-hour visit, numerous agreements were also signed by the two countries.