Senegal: Monthly average wage at CFA96,206 – survey

The average monthly salary in Senegal is estimated at CFA 96,206 (around $144,309) in the fourth quarter of 2017, a recent survey finds.According to the latest results of the National Survey of Employment in Senegal (ENES) conducted by the National Agency for Statistics and Demography (ANSD). this average salary is CFA107,074 for men and CFA68,078 for women.

It also varies according to the place.

For instance, an employee in an urban area earns an average of CFAF104,869 against CFAF75,564 for one based in a rural settlement.

ANSD’s survey reveals that, compared with income groups, more than half of employees (58.5 percent) earned less than CFA74,000 per month in the last quarter of 2017.

The proportion of employees with a monthly salary greater than or equal to CFAF111,000 is estimated at 26.6 percent.