Senegal: MPs pass bill to fund candidates for president

Senegalese MPs on Thursday evening voted a bill that would allow the state to fund candidates running in future presidential elections, APA reports.Out of a total of 165 deputies in the Assembly, 120 voted for the bill, including two by proxy.

However the ballot took place in the absence of opposition MPs who walked out of the chamber, after the ruling majority opted to vote the bill without a debate, after only 12 parliamentarians out of a total of over one hundred registered MPs taking to the floor.

“The quorum is largely reached. It was even exceeded. So, the bill is adopted,” Moustapha Niasse, the Speaker of the National Assembly declared shortly after the vote.

The bill to fund presidential candidates that was submitted to the vote in parliament, requires any presidential aspirants to collect at least 0.8 percent of signatures of prospective voters registered on the electoral roll in at least seven out of the fourteen regions of Senegal.

1percent of voters registered on the electoral register equals 65,000 people.

The opposition and civil society organizations who attempted to shoot down the bill, took to the streets of Dakar and other Senegalese cities in opposition to it.

Law Professor Ismaïla Madior Fall who is also Justice Minister defended the bill saying: “Our democracy is well respected. But we have a problem with more than 300 political parties in this country. Therefore, this funding will clean up our electoral system and open it to a new era”.