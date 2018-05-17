Senegal mulls child protection policy review

Senegal is set to review its child protection policies and strategies, according to the Director of the National Agency for Early Childhood and the ‘Case des tout-Petits’ (Center for Toddlers, ANPECTP).Therese Faye Diouf declared that the Forum on the Safety of Children from Early Childhood Integrated Development Bodies (DIPE) that opened in Dakar on Thursday presents “a golden opportunity” for various stakeholders of the sector to review childhood protection mechanisms.

“The organization of this forum is linked to a specific context. For some time now, we have been witnessing the kidnapping, mistreatment and mutilation of children. Our exchanges will allow us to position the child in their environment,” Ms. Faye Diouf said at the opening of the forum, the theme of which is: “What Strategies and Practices of Child Protection in Early Childhood Integrated Development Bodies (DIPE).

Giving the example of DIPE’s entities run by ANPECTP, Ms. Diouf argued that in them “children are in elementary schools and in families, with an ideal environment for their safety and well-being.”

She said she was looking forward to the recommendations that will result from the meeting.

Various experts and specialists, including Dr. Ibrahima Giroux, gave insights into the forum with their thematic communications focusing on children.

Making a presentation on the “Concept of Early Childhood Integrated Development,” Giroux argued that studies have shown that securing children poses positive challenges, resulting in the creation of “citizens who will contribute in a meaningful way,” to the development of the country.

However, he noted that “the protection of children starts during pregnancy or through the nursing woman”.

“And to do this, we need a new dad” Dr. Giroux concluded.