Senegal names 12 players for Women’s Afrobasket

Published on 06.08.2019 at 21h21 by APA News

Cheikh Sarr, the coach of Senegal’s national women’s basketball team, on Tuesday in Dakar, released

the list of 12 players selected for Africa’s Women Basket Ball Championship, to be held from August 10 to

18, 2019 at the Dakar Arena in Diamniadio, in the outskirts of Dakar, the Senegal’s capital.The players were selected from a group of 15 that the coach selected from an

international tournament in Dakar between August 3 and 5.

At the end of that competition which served as warm-up for the team ahead of the Afrobasket,

the Lionesses gave a clear message to the other participating teams in the tourney, by beating in a row,

Cote d’Ivoire (70-61), Angola (88- 69) and Egypt (100-58).

Before the opening of the Women’s Afrobasket 2019 Championship, Coach Sarr decided to drop

Ndeye Khady Dieng, Mathilde Aicha Diop and Ndeye Thiama Camara, from the team. The three players

had been on his shortlist.

Senegal, which is hosting the competition, is in Group A with Egypt and Cote d’Ivoire.

The African Silver medalists are aiming to recover the crown they lost to Nigeria during the previous edition.

The team list of 12 selected Lionesses:

Point guards: Bintou Dieme, Mame Diodio Diouf.

Shooting guards: Yacine Diop, Ndèye Sene.

Small forwards: Lala Wone, Lena Niang.

Power forwards: Astou Traore, Mame Marie Sy, Coumba Sarr.

Centers: Fatou Diagne, Maimouna Diarra, Aida Fall.