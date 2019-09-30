Senegal names 23-man squad for Brazil friendly

Aliou Cisse, the coach of Senegal’s Teranga Lions on Monday named a 23-man squad for the football friendly against Brazil in Singapore on October 10.By Ibrahima Dione

Coach Cisse unveiled the list of players chosen to take on Brazil at a press conference held in Thies (70 km east of Dakar).

The Auriverde (Brazil’s team) are in third place in the last world rankings of the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA).

It will be Senegal’s first match after the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final against Algeria which they lost by a solitary goal.

Cisse has maintained the spine of his team since of all the players who were in AFCON campaign in Egypt, only six have not been called to the squad to face the Seleção.

They include Youssouf Sabaly (Bordeaux, France), Mbaye Diagne (Bruges FC, Belgium), Pape Abu Cisse (Olympiakos, Greece), Alfred Ndiaye (Malaga, Spain), Henri Saivet (Newcastle, England) and Moussa Konate (Amiens, France).

On the other hand, Racine Coly, Pape Djibril Diaw, Mamadou Loum Ndiaye, Habib Diallo, Famara Diedhiou and Sidy Sarr have been named into the team.

The squad list is as follows:

Goalkeepers (3): Edouard Mendy (Rennes, France), Alfred Gomis (Dijon, France) and Abdoulaye Diallo (Gençlerbirligi, Turkey).

Defenders (7): Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli, Italy), Salif Sane (Schalke 04, Germany), Pape Djibril Diaw (Angers, France), Lamine Gassama (Göztepe Spor Kulübü, Turkey), Moussa Wague (FC Barcelona, Spain), Saliou Ciss (Nancy, France) and Racine Coly (Nice, France).

Midfielders (6) : Idrissa Gana Gueye (Paris Saint-Germain, France), Pape Alioune Ndiaye (Stoke City, England), Cheikhou Kouyate (Crystal Palace, England), Mamadou Loum Ndiaye (FC Porto, Portugal), Sidy Sarr (Nimes, France) et Krepin Diatta (FC Bruges, Belgium).

Attackers (7) : Sadio Mané (Liverpool, England), Diao Balde Keita (Monaco, France), Ismaila Sarr (Watford, England), Habib Diallo (FC Metz, France), Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City, England), Mbaye Niang (Rennes, France) and Sada Thioub (Angers, France).