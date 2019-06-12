Senegal names 23 players for Nations Cup

Published on 12.06.2019 at 16h21 by APA News

The Senegalese Football Association (FSF), has released the final list of 23 players for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations slated for Egypt.Coach Aliou Cisse already made public on May 31, a shortlist of 25 players.

To comply with the rules of the competition, Cisse, a former captain of the Teranga Lions in 2002 had therefore removed two more players from the list.

Midfielders Sidy Sarr (FC Lorient, France) and Santy Ngom (Nancy, France) were ultimately axed from the group.

Shortly after being presented with the national flag by President Macky Sall, the Teranga Lions flew to Alicante, Spain where they held their training camp.

On Tuesday, the Senegalese team thrashed the U19 team of Murcia (Spain) 7 nil.

Their Alicante training camp ends on Thursday.

The team will fly to Cairo (Egypt) on Friday morning to prepare for a friendly with Nigeria, planned for June 16, 2019 in Ismailia.

The 23 players making the final shortlist for the Nations Cup tournament are as follows:

Goalkeepers (3): Abdoulaye Diallo (Rennes, France), Alfred Gomis (Spal, Italy) and Edouard Mendy (Reims, France).

Defenders (7): Moussa Wague (FC Barcelona, Spain), Lamine Gassama (Göztepe Spor Kulübü, Turkey), Salif Sane (Schalke 04, Germany), Kalidou Koulibaly (Naples, Italy), Youssouf Sabaly (Girondins de Bordeaux, France) , Saliou Ciss (Valenciennes, France) and Pape Abou Cisse (Olympiacos FC, Greece).

Midfielders (6): Cheikhou Kouyate (Crystal Palace, England), Henri Saivet (Bursaspor, Turkey), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton, England), Pape Alioune Ndiaye (Galatasaray, Turkey), Krepin Diatta (Brugge FC, Belgium) and Alfred Ndiaye (Malaga, Spain).

Attackers (7): Ismaila Sarr (Rennes, France), Keita Diao Balde (Inter Milan, Italy), Sada Thioub (Olympic Nimes, France), Sadio Mane (Liverpool, England), Moussa Konate (Amiens, France), Mbaye Hamady Niang (Rennes, France) and Mbaye Diagne (Galatasaray, Turkey).