Senegal: New Dakar-Tunis shipping line to open

Tunisia will inaugurate in June 2018, a shipping line connecting a port in southern Tunisia to Dakar seaport, the Tunisian Minister of Industry and SMEs, Slim Feriani, announced on Wednesday in the Senegalese capital.The shipping line will also link the Tunisian port to Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana, said Feriani, who was speaking at the Tunisia-Senegal Business Forum in Dakar.

This shipping line is being added to the daily flights that connect Tunisia to Dakar and to the rest of Africa.

It should thus contribute to strengthening economic exchanges between Tunisia and Senegal, according to sources at the forum.

Some 40 Tunisian businessmen are attending the forum, which began on April 30 and will continue until May 4, 2018.