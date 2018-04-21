Senegal: Opposition leader to complain to ECOWAS ourt

Senegalese opposition leader Idrissa Seck has announced he will submit a complaint to the ECOWAS Court of Justice against the law adopted on April 19, 2018 by the National Assembly in Dakar, which requires that presidential candidates in Senegal be sponsored.Seck is widely expected to be among the candidates in Senegal’s presidential elections in early 2019, when the incumbent Macky Sall will be seeking a second term.

“I am hopeful that ECOWAS will cancel Macky Sall’s anti-constitutional law,” Seck declared Friday at a press conference in Dakar.

His decision to resort to the sub-regional court was motivated by the fact that “the Senegalese courts are no longer credible and have bowed down to the Executive,” he told reporters.

The law on sponsorship is “unconstitutional” because, “to subordinate the candidacy for the presidential election to a sponsorship system” contradicts the country’s constitutional provisions for the existence and role of political parties, according to the opposition politician.

Under the sponsorship law, any presidential candidates will have to collect the signature of at least 0.8 percent and at most 1 percent of the electorate.

Seck is the leader of the ‘Rewmi’ opposition party, and a former prime minister of the Liberal government of Wade (2000-2012).

He supported the current President Macky Sall in the 2012 presidential run-off vote against former president Abdoulaye Wade.

The National Assembly during a marathon session Thursday on the bill for candidate sponsorship in Dakar, passed it after the ruling Benno Bok Yakarr coalition using its overwhelming majority adopted a government motion without allowing a debate.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders in Senegal have announced the launch of the Front for Democratic and Social Resistance (FRDS) to put pressure on President Macky Sall not to sign the new law.

The new Front includes the Senegalese Democratic Party (PDS), the Grand Parti, Rewmi and the Alliance for Citizenship and Labour (ACT).