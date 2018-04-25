Senegal: Opposition takes presidential candidate bill to court

The Senegalese opposition under the umbrella Democratic and Social Front for National Resistance (FDSRN) will resort to the country’s Constitutional Council on Thursday to challenge the draft law on the sponsorship of candidatures for future presidential elections.The bill was adopted a week ago by the national assembly.

Mamadou Lamine Diante, the FDSRN spokesman speaking to journalists in Dakar on Tuesday, said this is among measures campaigners against the bill will take to demonstrate strong opposition against it.

They are also considering taking the case to the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

“We want to internationalize the fight against the law” Diante said.

The opposition will look to organizing national resistance day every week, mass awareness campaigns, demonstrations, tours, rallies and large grassroots gatherings in all the localities and across the diaspora Mr. Diante added.

In the wake of the vote on the bill, Idrissa Seck, one of the most influential opposition leaders, unilaterally announced that he would file a complaint to the ECOWAS Court of Justice to force President Macky Sall to suspend the new legislation that compels any presidential aspirant to collect under his name the signatures of at least 0.8 percent of the electorate.