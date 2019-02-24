Senegal: Peace, quiet as presidential vote underway

The presidential election in Senegal got off to a quiet start at 8am local (GMT) in several polling stations across Dakar on Sunday, APA can report from the Senegalese capital.The exercise will continue until 6pm which is the official closing time for polling.

6,683,043 Senegalese registered voters are choosing between the five candidates who are running for the presidency.

Seeking a second term, incumbent President Macky Sall, who is the flag-bearer of the ruling coalition “Benno Bokk Yaakaar” (BBY, United in Hope) has four challengers.

They are El Hadj Issa Sall of the Party of Unity and Gathering, (PUR), Idrissa Seck of the Idy Coalition 2019, Madicke Niang of the Madicke Coalition 2019 and Ousmane Sonko of the Coalition Sonko President 2019.

The 6,683,043 registered voters on the electoral lists are distributed as follows: 6,373,451 voters who will vote in the country and 306,592 other voters are based abroad.

A total of 14,651 polling stations are open across Senegal against 746 for the Senegalese diaspora.

The exercise will be monitored by 5002 foreign observers and national poll overseers in a total of 41 observation missions accredited by the Interior ministry.