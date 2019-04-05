Senegal PM, cabinet win President’s praise

Senegal’s President Macky Sall, has poured praises on his Prime Minister Mahammad Boun Abdallah Dionne for sucessfully discharging his duties as expected of him.Sall’s statemement was read in Dakar on Friday by Maxime Jean Simon Ndiaye, Secretary General of the Presidency.

“The outgoing Prime Minister did his utmost to implement to the President’s political project based on daily coherence rooted in the quest for effective delivery and which is very satisfactory today. During his 57 months in office, the incumbent PM has fulfilled successfully the work entrusted to him,” President Sall said.

Mahammad Boun Abdallah Dionne earlier on Friday submitted his resignation and that of his entire government.

The Senegalese head of state reminded his country that by appointing Dionne as his Prime Minister on 6 July, 2014, he had made “the right bet on a countryman devoted to national causes, a loyal collaborator but also a generous man who believes in daily “effort and work.”

With regards to the ministers, President Sall praised “their decisive commitment in their respective sectors”.

He said that he will form a new team for this new term in office.

The new government, according to him, will be made up of “women, men and young people (and) will be especially marked by a reduction of the bodies, a refocusing of the key missions around the priorities that he has identified for his term.”