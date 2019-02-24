Senegal poll: Candidate Sonko yearns for indisputable winner

Ousmane Sonko, a candidate in Senegal’s presidential election on Sunday has expressed delight for being able to cast his ballot in Ziguinchor, calling for an incontrovertible winner.Sonko said he was praying for the prevailing calm to continue until the end of the exercise and produce a winner “in the most acceptable conditions.”

He added: “We are very happy and we once again thank God who has allowed us to be among the five in the running for the 2019 presidential election and to cast our ballot this day”.

Sonko was speaking shortly after voting at the “School of Girls”, located in the district of HLM Nema in Ziguinchor.

While paying tribute to those who died during 21 days of the electoral campaign (3rd to 22 March), Sonko said that he was yearning for an election that will take place under conditions of appeasement, peace and that such atmosphere will prevail across the country until the results are announced.

“I also pray that this election will be held in a transparent way and that a winner will emerge in the most acceptable conditions,” Sonko, the flag-bearer of the Senegalese Platform for Labor, Ethics and Fraternity (PASTEF) concluded.