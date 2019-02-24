Senegal poll: Quiet start to voting in Ziguinchor

Voting has begun quietly in the southern city of Ziguinchor early on Sunday as Senegalese head to the polls to elect a new president.Polling stations opened at 07:00 and voting began at 8:00, in conformity with the electoral code.

At the girls’ school located in the district of HLM Nema, where Ousmane Sonko, candidate of the Coalition Sonko for President was supposed to vote, no hitches were witnessed.

Several voters had lined up at the polling station to perform their civic duty, under the watchful eyes of the security forces.

Elderly had come out in force at this particular polling station, where Minister Benoit Minister Sambou is registered to vote.

A total of 283,435 voters are registered in Ziguinchor for the 2019 presidential election.

They’re distributed to 674 polling stations.

The department of Bignona claims most of the registered voters with 128 529 of them distributed in 334 polling stations.

The department of Ziguinchor ranks second with 125,154 voters who will cast their ballot in 264 polling stations.

In the department of Oussouye 29,752 voters are registered and will vote in a total of 76 polling stations.

The electoral map of the Ziguinchor region has three more polling stations that were set up in Castors, Goumel and Diabir.