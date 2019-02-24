Senegal poll: Voting underway for 15, 000 Senegalese in Gambia

Voting by thousands of Senegalese residing in The Gambia got underway at 8am local time on Sunday to elect a new president in their country.Some 15, 000 Senegalese living in the country have been registered to simultaneously take part in the exercise, featuring five candidates including incumbent President Macky Sall.

His challengers for the Senegalese presidency are Ousman Sonko, Idrissa Seck, Issa Sall and Madicke Niang.

Polling began in 17 polling stations and 34 voting offices in different parts of The Gambia as voting began in neighbouing Senegal.

Polling stations have been set up in public places in the length and breadth of The Gambia namely the capital Banjul, Kanifing Municipality, West Coast Region, North Bank region, Lower River Region, Central River Region and Upper River Region.

Meanwhile a minor incident has been reported in a primary school in Serrekunda where Gambian police had to intervene to stop attempted ballot-stuffing.

There has been a report of arrests by the police although this cannot be independently verified.

A video of the supposed incident has been making the rounds on Facebook, showing a Gambian policeman marching off an apparent suspect while a crowd of supposed Senegalese voters were involved in a scuffle inside the school compound.