Senegal: President Sall announces students’ welfare package

With the 2019 presidential election in Senegal slated for 24 February next year, President Macky Sall’s government had in the past several months been under intense social pressure, with protests and strike action declared by, among others, teachers, health sector workers, and now university students in the country.So far, Sall’s government has struck deals with the teachers and health service workers, and they have returned to work.

On Monday, Sall held a meeting in Dakar with representatives of university students, and announced a decision to increase students’ stipend and the number of recipient; as well as an order that students’ allowances must now be paid not later than the 5th of every month.

Meal tickets are also to be reduced for breakfast, lunch and dinner at the campus restaurants in all state-run universities.

In addition, Sall as part of a “pact for the stability and pacification of university space” with the student leaders unveiled a package of measures to be implemented beginning from July 2018 through October 2019 up to 2020 and beyond.

He acknowledged that “the implementation of these urgent measures would have a significant impact on the state budget”. It will cost around 10 billion FCFA.

Sall said these would be “in addition to the substantial investments already made by the state to improve students’ study conditions” and called for the immediate lifting of the order for strike action and the resumption of classes in the interest of the students and the country.”

Sall had earlier in his address called on the student leaders to work for a “peaceful resolution of their problems,” and to eschew and work for “banning violence in the university area, including among students.”

“I urge the government to sign a protocol (MoU) on the measures announced, subject to a common commitment to a pact for stability and pacification of university space.” Sall further disclosed: “I have asked the prime minister to set up a monitoring committee for implementation of the decisions I have just taken.”

He also announced the appointment of Oumar Pene, a popular Senegalese musician, “as a goodwill ambassador to the student community of Senegal.”

Concerning the many projects Sall spelled out, these include improving campus health facilities; the construction and rehabilitation of sports infrastructure in universities; the allocation of 30 buses to transport university students; improving accommodation including the provision of 10,700 beds; improving roads within and the electrification of campuses under a government programme to provide 50,000 solar lamps in the country; increasing the capacity of restaurants; improving water supply and sanitation.

At the meeting held at the presidential palace in Dakar on Monday, Sall recalled that over 30 years ago, “I was a student like you; I was also very involved, like you, in the student movement, with equally committed comrades”.

According to Sall, he was a student leader in the science faculty (at Dakar University), and was sometimes victimized including being prevented from doing graduate studies abroad.

“I’m very sensitive to your situation. That is why I can say with strength and conviction that no one can listen to you better than I do; no one can listen to you better than me; no one can understand you better than I do. I know your difficulties; I know your expectations; I understand your passion; I understand your impatience.”

Sall went on: “Since 2012 (when he was elected president and replaced Abdoulaye Wade) , the first act I put forward was the launching of discussions on the future of higher education, whose aim was to modernize our system to better adjust it to new demands; new aspirations; new requirements”.

“That was why”, he continued, “since 2012 I have put significant financial resources into the education system, in higher education in particular.”

It would be recalled that a delay in the payment of students’ allowances, sparked on May 15 a students’ protest at Gaston Berger University in Saint-Louis (to the north of Senegal), where they demanded free food at the campus canteen since their allowances were not yet paid.

The authorities invited gendarmes into the campus, and clashes ensued between the students and security forces on May 15, who shot to death a student called Mouhamadou Fallou Sene. This was established by the autopsy report.

The government has since condoled with the family of the deceased student, and ordered an enquiry into the confrontation.

Meanwhile, the incident led to protests and students boycotting class in Senegal’s universities in Dakar and the regions, which was supported by the union of teachers in higher education.

At Monday’s meeting with student leaders, Sall spoke of responding to their “legitimate and realistic requests”, and added that “as long as you to study and succeed; as long as you wat to rise to the highest peak of excellence, and to serve your country, then know that I am with you; know that no effeort will be spared to put you in the best conditions.”

Sall asked the students to “join us in a stability and pacification pact in all universities and institutes of higher education in our country”, adding: “It’s the key to success; it’s the key to performance; it’s the key to excellence.”