Senegal presidential candidate swipes at ‘voter transfers’

The leader of Senegal’s PUR 100 coalition, El Hadj Issa Sall has swiped at what he called voter transfers during Sunday’s presidential election in his native town of Tattaguine where he cast his vote.The town is 25 kilometers from the town of Fatick.

Dressed in a flowing traditional kaftan in the green colors of his PUR party, Issa Sall arrived at 11am local time at El Hadj Moustapha Sarr Primary School in Tataguine.

The flag-bearer of the Coalition PUR 100 was accompanied to the polling by supporters.

After stepping in the polling station Sall walked up to the head of the polling center to greet him, before completing the formalities.

Wearing a large smile, the PUR leader picked the five ballot papers before going into the polling booth from which he emerged a few minutes later.

He then slipped his envelope in the ballot box amidst cheers by his supporters.

Speaking to reporters outside the polling station, Sall hailed the calm that prevailed in Tattaguine, but denounced what he called some hiccups in the voting exercise.

“With regards to Tattaguine, the exercise is going very smoothly and in calm. As a candidate, I came to Tattaguine, my home town to cast my ballot. However, it seems that some voters have been displaced from Tattaguine to Fatick. It’s still a long distance of 25 kilometers. I am wondering why the number of voters per polling station was reduced”, Sall complained.

He decried the fact that some members of his family must vote in Fatick and not in Tattaguine.

“Many voters have been transferred without them knowing. Voters, including even members of my family, have been moved from Tattaguine to Fatick. I do not know why they did so, but it is very unfortunate that voters have to travel several kilometers to cast their ballot. With only five candidates, they should have been left in their initial polling stations. I can understand that voters are moved from one polling station to another or from one center to another in the same zone, but that they are moved from one municipality to another that is very unfortunate,” Sall bemoaned.

He also recalled always winning in his voting center in Tattaguine and that this presidential will confirm this.

In July 2017’s parliamentary elections, the PUR came second in the Tattaguine commune garnering 28 percent of the vote, against 49 percent for the presidential coalition Benno Bokk Yakaar.