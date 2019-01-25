Senegal: Presidential Election campaign starts February 3

The official campaign period for the presidential election in Senegal will begin on February 3 and ends on February 22, two days before the February 24 election.This was announced by the National Audiovisual Regulatory Council (CNRA), which has invited the five presidential candidates to a meeting on Saturday.

According to the CNRA, the meeting with candidates or their representatives will focus on determining daily airtime and drawing lots for the order of candidates’ appearance in the election campaign programme.

Under Senegal’s Electoral Code, it is up to the CNRA, “after consulting the CENA (Independent National Electoral Commission), the press organs, the public audiovisual media and the candidates or their representatives,” to determine the number, duration and hours of the programmes, as well as the modalities of their production,” a CNRA press release stated.

In addition, under the CNRA Act, the regulatory body is responsible for adopting “rules regarding the conditions for the production, programming and broadcasting of regulated programmes of the audiovisual media during election campaigns.”

The five presidential candidates are incumbent President Macky Sall, candidate of the Benno bokk Yakaar coalition, El Hadj Issa Sall of the Unity and Rally Party (PUR), Madické Niang of the Madické 2019 Coalition, Idrissa Seck of the Idy 2019 Coalition, and Ousmane Sonko of the Sonko for President Coalition.