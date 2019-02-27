Senegal: Provisional poll results due Thursday

The National Commission for the Tally of Votes (CNRV) will release on Thursday the provisional results of last Sunday’s presidential election in Senegal, according to the Senegalese News Agency (APS) quoting judicial sources on Wednesday.”On this occasion, the commission will hold a press conference at the courthouse in Dakar,” APS says.

CNRV President Judge Demba Kandji said at a press briefing in Dakar on Monday that the “provisional results will be announced next Thursday or Friday at the latest.”

Judge Kandji further pointed out that “no-one has the right to publish results apart from the commission and the Constitutional Council “.

Late Sunday, the Senegalese Prime Minister, who heads the campaign team of incumbent President Macky Sall claimed victory with at least 57 percent of the vote, while two opposition contenders said a second round was inevitable according to the results at their disposal.

On Wednesday, the media reported figures published by the team of opposition candidate Idrissa Seck, according to which outgoing Macky Sall secured 46.68 percent of the vote, with Seck polling 27.68 percent and Ousmane Sonko 19.74 percent.

If such results were confirmed, a runoff would take place in conformity with Senegal’s electoral laws.

6,683,043 Senegalese were called to the polls on Sunday to choose between five contenders for the presidency namely Macky Sall, Madicke Niang, Issa Sall, Idrissa Seck and Ousmane Sonko.