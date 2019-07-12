Senegal records 10 percent increase in revenue

Resources mobilized by the State of Senegal at the end of May 2019 amounted to 990.8 billion CFA francs, representing a 10-percent increase, compared to their level for the same period in 2018, according to data provided by the Direction of Forecasting and Economic Analyses (DPEE) and seen by APA on Friday.These resources consist of budget revenue of CFAF 921.8 billion CFA francs and grants for 69 billion CFA francs. According to DPEE, their year-over-year growth is mainly attributable to budget revenues (up 16.1 percent).

In particular, DPEE reports that tax revenues, which increased by 12.9 percent, amounted to 865.2 billion CFA francs at the end of May 2019, against 766.2 billion CFA francs a year earlier, thanks to the respective increases of 17.8 percent, 13.6 percent and 68 percent of Customs duties and taxes (293.5 billion CFA francs), income tax (165 billion CFA francs) and the specific tax on oil (54.8 billion CFA francs).

However, a decline to the tune of 10.2 percent and 7.6 percent, respectively, in the recovery of non-oil domestic VAT net of tax refund certificates (98.3 billion CFA francs) and registration fees (20.3 billion CFA francs), respectively, are registered.