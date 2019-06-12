Senegal records 7percent in mobilized state resources

Resources and grants mobilized by the state in Senegal at the end of April 2019 increased by 6.9 percent, compared to the same period last year, according to data provided by the Directorate of Forecasting and Economic Studies (DPEE).These resources and grants are valued at CFA719.80 billion, against CFA673.10 billion at the end of April 2018, representing an increase of CFA46.7 billion (CFA1 equals $0.0017).

According to the DPEE, this increment “reflects the increase in budget incomes, partially offset by the decline in donations.”

As for budget revenue to the tune of CFA680.70 billion, they increased by CFA70.8 billion, while for donations amounting to CFA39.1 billion, they decreased by CFA14.40 billion.

DPEE explains the increase in budget revenue mainly through their tax component (658.9 billion) which has been strengthened by 12.6 percent, both driven by indirect taxes (more than 17.1 percent) and direct taxes (plus 6.3 percent).

Regarding indirect taxes, their increase is mainly due to the good performance of recoveries (duties and taxes) at the customs cordon (plus 33.5 billion) and the specific oil tax (over 20.1 billion).

Regarding direct taxes, DPEE notes a strengthening of CFA12.8 billion pulled by the income tax (CFA130.4 billion), which increased by 12.9 percent.

However, the positive trend in fiscal revenues was moderated by respective declines in recoveries of non-oil domestic VAT ($75.4 billion) and dividends ($ 5 billion) of $ 12.4 billion and $2.1 billion..