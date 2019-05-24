Senegal records sharp increase in extractive industry output

The production activity of the extractive industry in Senegal, after a fall of 12.2 percent in February 2019, experienced a strong increase of 27.6 percent at the end of March 2019, APA has learned on Friday from the National Agency for Statistics and Demography (ANSD).“This development is due to an increase in phosphate mining activity (over 39.6 percent), stone, sand and clay extraction (plus 30.4 percent) and extraction or production of salt and natron (plus 6.4 percent),” ANSD says.

However, compared to March 2018, the output of the extractive industry increased by only 10.8 percent.

Total production in the first quarter of 2019 decreased slightly by 0.5 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2018.