Senegal records slight high increase in tertiary activities

The tertiary sector in Senegal recorded a slight increase of 0.6 percent, in monthly variation, in May 2019, according to a note from the Directorate of Forecasting and Economic Analyses (DPEE) seen by APA on Tuesday.Compared with April 2019, when it had recorded a 0.2-percent increase, the activity of the tertiary sector improved by 0.4 percentage points.

According to DPEE, this improvement is driven by the information and communication sub-sectors (+2.1 percent), financial and insurance activities (+4.4 percent) and transport (+2.9 percent), specialized, scientific and technical activities (+2.0 percent) and accommodation – food services (+0.6 percent).

In the same period of 2018, a 2.0-percent growth of the tertiary sector was noted in May 2019, particularly supported by the good results of the information and communication sectors (+4.3 percent), teaching (+7.5 percent) and specialized, scientific and technical activities (+6.4 percent).