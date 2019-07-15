International › APA

Senegal records slight primary sector decline

Published on 15.07.2019 at 16h21 by APA News

The primary sector, excluding agriculture and forestry in Senegal fell by 1.6 percent in monthly change in May 2019, compared to the previous month, the Directorate of Forecasting and Economic Analyses (DPEE) says in a note sent to APA Monday.DPEE points out that this underperformance is attributable to the livestock sub-sector, which recorded a drop of 9.7 percent. Fishing, on the other hand, was consolidated to the tune of 14.9 percent during the period under review.

Over a year, the primary sector, excluding agriculture and forestry, strengthened by 7.9 percent in May 2019, in connection with the simultaneous strengthening of fishing (+10.4 percent) and livestock (+6.4 percent).

