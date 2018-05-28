Senegal reports 28 cases of rabies

At least 28 cases of rabies have been witnessed in Senegal between 2017 and this year, Livestock and Animal Productions, Aminata Mbengue Ndiaye revealed on Monday.“The cases included two affecting cattle, three for goats and two for donkeys” Minister Mbengue-Ndiaye told a national meeting on rabies control in Senegal.

The meeting is being through the “One Health” approach organized by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

According to her, rabies is endemic in Senegal and poses a major public health problem, especially since in addition to cases of the disease residing in dogs, the ministry have investigated cases on horses and cattle.

“Given this alarming situation, on average, 1,000 to 2,000 vaccinations are conducted and 3,000 dogs are put down each year nationwide,” the minister said, saying her government’s objective is to eradicate rabies by 2030.

According to Cheikh Gueye, FAO’s Program Officer in Senegal, the WHO estimates that every year, 44 percent of the 77,000 human deaths from rabies occur in Africa, ranking the continent as a “high risk” zone for the disease.