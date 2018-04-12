Senegal: Secondary sector decline persists in February

The decline in the secondary sector in Senegal, which started in January 2018, continued throughout February 2018, APA learned on Thursday from the Directorate of Forecasting and Economic Studies (DPEE).According to data provided by the agency, the activity of the sector fell by 3.5 percent, in monthly variation, against a decrease of 1.4 percent. “This below par performance is mainly attributable to energy production (- 14.8 percent), construction (minus 4.5 percent), canned meat and fish (- 20.6 percent) and construction materials (- 4.5 percent) and chemical industries (- 7.6 percent),” DPEE says.

On the other hand, there is an improvement in sugar production (+ 121.2 percent), cotton ginning and textile manufacturing (+ 39.3 percent) and mining (+ 2.7).

Year-on-year, the secondary sector, however, grew 3.7 percent in February 2018, particularly supported by construction (+ 43.2 percent), sugar production (+ 190.8%), chemical industries (+ 12.6%) and woodwork (+ 26.4%).

However, DPEE has seen weak results in cotton ginning and textile manufacturing (- 67 percent), meat and fish canning (- 50.6 percent), grain products manufacturing (- 46.7 percent) and mining activities (- 3.7 percent).