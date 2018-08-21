Senegal: Section of Muslim community celebrates Eid

A section of Senegal’s Muslim community celebrated the feast of Eid El-Kebir (Tabaski) on Tuesday.They include the “Coordination of Muslims of Senegal”, the Omarian Brotherhoods and “Ibadous rahmanes” (Worshippers of Allah).

This year, the government has assessed the demand for sheep at 750,000 rams, and 30,000 tonnes of potato, the scarcity of which coupled with a hike in its price and that of onion has sparked an outcry among consumers.

On Monday a kilo of potato that costs CFA400 was sold at CFA600, while that of onion increased to CFA 400 or CFA500 from CFA300.