Senegal state budgets 40.4b fCFA for 2018-19 farming season

The government of Senegal will inject 40.4 billion CFA franc in the 2018-2019 cropping year.Through this provision, the Senegalese state projects the production of “1,600,000 tonnes of rice and 1,418,760 tonnes of groundnuts”.

“The budget of the 2018-2019 agricultural programme was set at 40.4 billion CFA for the achievement of essential objectives,” government spokesperson Seydou Guèye announced in Dakar on Tuesday.

Guèye was speaking at the end of an inter-ministerial meeting on the agricultural campaign, chaired by Prime Minister Mahammad Boun Abdallah Dionne.

According to Guèye, “the programme proposed by Papa Abdoulaye Seck, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Equipment, has been validated and will consist of consolidating achievements.”

He added that “this budget should be for input and fertilizer subsidies, equipment for small farmers, phytosanitary protection, and diversification of speculation, and revival of the banana sector.”