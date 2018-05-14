Senegal: State seeks 30-year jail term for ‘terror imam’

Published on 14.05.2018 at 22h21 by APA News

Senegalese state prosecutor Aly Cire Ndiaye of the Criminal Chamber of Dakar, on Monday, recommended a 30-year jail term with hard labor for Imam Alioune Badara Ndao, who is charged with terrorism.The state prosecutor accuses the Imam of money laundering, financing terrorism, possession of weapons and ammunition without authorization.

Ndao was arrested in his home town of Kaolack on 26 October 2016 over the offenses.

The state is also seeking for Ndao’s co-accused to be jailed for ten years over the same charges.

For Makhtar Diokhane, Sheikh Ibrahima Ba, Ibrahima Diallo, Abou Diallo, Muhamed Lamine Mballo, Latyr Niang, Ibrahima Mballo, Abdou Akim Mbacke Mballo, the Public Prosecutor’s Office recommended jail with hard labor for life.

However the state is calling for the outright acquittal of co-accused Marieme Sow, Ibrahima Hanne, Alpha Diallo, Omar Keita, Mor Mbaye Deme, Mouhamadou Moustapha Deme, Boubabar Decoll Ndiaye, Daouda Dieng.

As for Coumba Niang, the second wife of Makhtar Diokhane, the prosecutor called for her to be jailed for ten years over charges of financing terrorism.

Pape Coulibaly, Ibrahima Ndiaye, Mame Ba, who are accused of criminal conspiracy, the state prosecutor called for the judge to jail them for 15 years with hard labor.

The state also urged a 20-year prison term with hard labour for Moustapha Diatta.

The trial of Imam Ndao and his 31 co-defendants began in Dakar on December 27, 2017.

It underwent several referrals before hearings began on April 9, 2018.