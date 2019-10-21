Senegal struggling to transpose UEMOA directives – Official

Senegal is experiencing difficulties in transposing some directives of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA), said Monday in Dakar, the Coordinator of the Monitoring and Integration Unit of the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Cooperation, Mustapha Ngom.By Abdourahmane Diallo

Speaking at the 5th edition of the annual review of UEMOA’s reforms, policies, programmes and community projects, Mr. Ngom said that these difficulties concern, among other things, competition and the free movement of liberal professions such as doctors and architects.

According to Ngom, this delay in transposition is due to tardiness in the publication of the texts of the sectoral ministries concerned, which must accompany the directives of the organisation.

“However, these texts are in the process of being finalised and I think that by the end of this year or early next year, we will be able to comply with UEMOA directives,” he vowed.

The review carried out in 2018 made it possible to make significant progress in transposing and applying community reforms.

The overall average rate of implementation of reforms in Senegal has risen to 76 percent from 71 percent in 2017, an increase of 5 percentage points, said Mohamadou Bamba Diop, Director General of Economic Planning and Policy.

The annual review of UEMOA reforms is an important moment that allows each member state to take stock of the state of implementation of community reforms and to be rated according to a harmonised evaluation grid.

This edition, which takes place over three days (October 21 to 23), will be devoted to evaluating the effective implementation of 113 regulatory texts as well as 13 community programmes and projects for a total of CFA58.173 billion.

These programmes and projects include economic governance and convergence, customs taxation, public procurement, free movement, agriculture, electricity, transport, among others.