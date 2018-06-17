Senegal suffers dip in economic activity

Domestic economic activity (excluding agriculture and forestry) in Senegal recorded a contraction of 6.9 percent in April 2018 compared with the previous month, according to the outlook of the Directorate of Forecasting and Economic Studies (DPEE) seen by APA on Sunday.“This result reflects the poor performance of the tertiary (minus 8.6 percent), secondary (minus 5.2 percent) and primary (minus 5.3 percent) sectors, slightly offset by public administration (plus 0.4 percent),” the DPEE noted.

However, in year-on-year variation, the economic activity excluding agriculture and forestry grew by 1.9 percent during the period under review.

This slight increase is driven by the secondary sector and public administration, which recorded growth of 4.9 percent and 7.1 percent respectively.