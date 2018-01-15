Senegal: Tertiary sector rallies in November

The activity of Senegal’s tertiary sector rallied by 11.4 percent in monthly variation in late November 2017, the Department of Forecasting and Economic Studies (DPEE) says on Monday.The DPEE explains that the increase is reflected by the trade sub-sectors (plus 5.3%), transport and telecommunications (plus 9%), real estate activities (plus 116.9%), catering (plus 28.1%) and financial services (plus 5.3%).

On an annual basis, a 9.6 percent revival of tertiary activities was witnessed in November 2017, thanks to transport and telecommunications (plus 11.5%), real estate activities (plus 72.6%), accommodation and food (plus 6.7%) and financial services (plus 7.4%).