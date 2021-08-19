Senegal to hold Conference/Exhibition on oil event

The event is part of the promotion of investments in the energy sector, according to a press release issued by the Senegalese Ministry of Oil and Energy on Wednesday.Senegal intends to take full advantage of its oil and gas resources. Through the MSGBC (Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea Bissau and Guinea Conakry) Oil, Gas & Power 2021 sedimentary basin conference-exhibition on energy, Dakar wants to strengthen investments in the energy sector.

The event will be held from December 1 to 3 at the Abdou Diouf International Conference Centre (CICAD) in Diamniadio. It is part of the promotion of investments in the said sector, thanks to the development of the energy potential both in the oil sub-sector, in full development, and in the electricity and renewable energy sub-sector, in a global context of energy transition.

The Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Mrs. Aïssatou Sophie Gladima, was quoted in the press release ay saying “this conference will help stimulate investment in our country in this sector, with the upcoming prospects of oil and gas exploitation, but also in the renewable energy sector in which our country has made significant progress with nearly 30 percent of clean energy in the electricity network.”

According to her, “the forthcoming arrival of local gas will be a significant element in our energy transition, taking into account climate change, to produce clean and affordable energy, thanks to innovative programmes in this area.”

MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power is one of the first major energy conferences in Africa that brings together the entire energy value chain. The event celebrates national companies, with two pavilions dedicated to showcasing local capabilities,” the statement noted.

The meeting will also see the participation of official delegations from many African countries, including those of the MSGBC sedimentary basin, oil producing countries of West Africa, alongside partners from Europe, North America and Asia, the release added.