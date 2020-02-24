Senegal to host Africa road infrastructure conference

Road and transport infrastructure conference in Africa is scheduled on March 25 in Dakar, with a theme “The Africa Road Builders” 2020.According to a press release sent to APA Sunday, this meeting precedes the final conference held each year on the occasion of the AfDB’s Annual Meetings scheduled to take place in May this year in Abidjan.

With this fifth edition, says Barthelemy Kouame, the General Commissioner of “The Africa Road Builders” in the press release, this general meeting is considered a “major event” for the development of road and transport in Africa.

The meeting held under the theme “Roads and transport to improve the quality of life of people in Africa,” will be a “day of sharing, reflections, actions and experiences,” Mr. Kouame explained.

“We invite professionals and other stakeholders, the media and all observers working in Africa, to join us. Because roads and transport precede development,” the Commissioner-General concluded.