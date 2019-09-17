Senegal to play Brazil in football friendly

Senegal’s national football team, the Terang Lions will face Brazil in a friendly on October 10 in Singapore, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed from its Twitter handle on Tuesday.By Ibrahima Dione

“We have chosen two of the best teams in Africa (Senegal and Nigeria), as we look forward to high-level matches against a (football) school that Brazil have met on very few occasions in recent years. It was also a wish of the Technical Commission,” Juninho Paulista, Coordinator of the Seleção said.

After their match with Senegal, the Auriverde will take on Nigeria on October 13 in the same 55, 000 seater stadium in Singapore.