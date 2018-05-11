Senegal tops Africa EITI rankings

The International Board of Directors of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) has “hailed the strides” made by Senegal in this area and which propelled it to the top of the rankings in Africa and fourth in the world.The board sitting on Tuesday said Senegal have a better tradition in transparency in relation to its extractive industries, the international institution’s website revealed on Friday.

“The progress made by Senegal is impressive. I congratulate the government and all stakeholders and encourage them to make Senegal a pioneer country for systematic and regular disclosure of EITI data,” EITI President Swedish Fredrik Reinfeldt is quoted as saying.

He said Senegal is the “most compliant” country on the continent in terms of EITI reporting (with the publication of its 2015 and 2016 reports on 16 October 2017), hailing the country’s “rapid progress” after four years of implementing the initiative.

He added that Senegal has used the EITI to “initiate reforms” in the field of extractive industry supervision and public financial management.

According to Reinfeldt, “strengthening government systems and accountability mechanisms, and taking into account the expectations of citizens will be crucial as Senegal is on the path to joining the club of oil and gas producing countries.”

The board furthermore “encourages” the government to “extend the EITI’s contribution” to strengthen the management of extractive licensing, the transparency in state-owned companies and the comprehensiveness and reliability of the data on production.

The EITI is a global norm, launched in 2002 by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in South Africa, and aims to “promote open and accountable management of extractive resources.”

In Senegal, the EITI National Committee is headed by former Foreign Affairs Minister, Mankeur Ndiaye.

Recently, President Macky Sall invited his country’s opposition to a national consultation on oil and gas.