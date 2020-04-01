Senegal: UBA pledges 150m CFA in Covid-19 fight

United Bank of Africa (UBA) through its Foundation has extended 150 million CFA francs to support Senegal fight the Covid-19 pandemic.The envelope was handed over to the Minister of Economy, Planning and Cooperation, Mr. Amadou Hott, by the Chief Executive Officer of UBA Senegal, Eric Obeng Saah, accompanied by members of the Board of Directors and members of the Management Committee, the bank said Wednesday in a statement.

“This financial assistance from the UBA Foundation aims at supporting the global response to the pandemic and constitutes an important support to the public authorities as it will enable the health structures to be equipped with relief materials and essential health care equipment,” Saah said.

He concurred with the Group’s President, Tony Elumelu who, when announcing the contribution of UBA Plc to African countries, said: “We commend the efforts of governments and are ready to collaborate and contribute with our resources to the collective effort that will enable a rapid and effective response to the pandemic.”