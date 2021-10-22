Senegal: US donates 336,000 doses of J & J vaccine

The donation is “the largest” most important one received at one time from any country, according to the U.S. Embassy in Senegal.Since the beginning of its vaccination campaign, Senegal has administered 1,282,393 doses. The United States and other developed countries have offered the West African country batches of vaccines. The latest, received yesterday Thursday through the Covax mechanism, brings to 638,000 the number of doses provided by the United States.

In a press release, received by APA on Friday, the U.S. Embassy in Senegal said that Johnson & Johnson’s single shot vaccines have the “sole purpose of saving lives.”

To fight against the new coronavirus, the United States has committed to provide 1.1 billion doses of vaccine to the world. To date, “more than 192 million doses have been delivered by Washington to more than 100 countries,” the document notes.