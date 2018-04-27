Senegal: Visiting American scholar launches health insurance trial

Wen-Kuni Ceant, a Fulbright researcher in Public Health in Senegal, has set up a health insurance system at the Kaolack Mother-Child Institute, 200 km from Dakar aimed at reducing the gap in access to basic health facilities, enlisting more than 100 people in the process.“We have set up a new prepayment system with experts from the Kaolack Mother-Child Institute (IMEK) to refine and develop a model that facilitates smoother access to quality care” Ceant said.

The American scholar on Thursday gave a lecture at the West African Research Center (WARC), on the theme “Senegal’s health infrastructure and the health insurance system: challenges and advantages to the transition from free service to health system prepayment.”

According to Ceant, health insurance has two main advantages namely “the increase in the access of health facilities by poor people and solidarity in care provision.”

In Senegal, there is a high concentration of health facilities in Dakar and surrounding areas.

In Kaolack, the IMEK eventually targets 10,000 potential members who will have to contribute CFAF10, 000 per year to acquire the health care they need.

To reach as many as people possible, the neighborhoods of Medina Baye, Leona, Sam and Ndorong, were crisscrossed by the IMEK team making proposals, including among others, “20 percent reduction on drugs, tests, X-rays and ultrasounds.”