Senegal: Vote-counting begins as polling closes

Polling which opened in Senegal at 08:00 local time for Sunday’s presidential election officially closed at 1800 in several localities across the country with the counting of votes already underway.Senegal’s 6,683,043 registered voters exercised their civil rights to choose between the five candidates who are running for the highest office in the land.

Seeking a second term, incumbent President Macky Sall, who runs under the ruling “Benno Bokk Yaakaar” coalition (BBY), faces four challengers namely El Hadj Issa Sall of the Unity and Rally Party, (PUR), Idrissa Seck (Idy 2019 coalition), Madické Niang (Madické 2019 coalition) and Ousmane Sonko (Sonko 2019 coalition).

The 6,683,043 registered on the electoral roll are distributed as follows: 6,373,451 voters who will vote within the country and 306,592 others voting abroad who will exercise their civic rights in their country of residence.

To this end, those in the country have at their disposal 14,651 polling stations against 746 open for Senegalese in the diaspora.

The election is being monitored by 5002 foreign and domestic election observers from 41 observation missions accredited by the Interior Ministry.

The National Autonomous Electoral Commission (CENA) reported a “normal conduct of 99.47 percent.”