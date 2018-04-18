Senegalese couturiers up in arms against Chinese textile venture

The Association of Fashion Designers and Tailors in Senegal (CCAS), are up in arms against a government plan to facilitate the creation of a Chinese textile factory in the satellite town of Diamniadio, near Dakar.During an interactive session with journalists in Dakar on Wednesday, CCSA’s Regional Coordinator, Talla Mbow warned that President Macky Sall’s plan to set up the plant, ostensibly to create 1,500 to 3,000 jobs, “is likely to become an illusion because, there are millions of Senegalese, fathers and mothers who will end up in the street and increase the number of the unemployed.”

Since this became known people involved in the textile industry in Senegal have lashed out at the supposed attitudes of officials of the Ministry of Vocational Training, Apprenticeship and Handicrafts, who expelled them from a series of the various meetings organized over the creation of the Chinese factory.

They are refusing to recognize those chosen to represent them on the project.

CCAS, which boasts over 300,000 members in all districts and regions of Senegal, said the Chinese are stealing their indigenous models.

They also decried “a real problem of public health with the bad quality of Chinese printed materials, which are already on the national market”.

Mr. Mbow vowed that setting up a Chinese textile factory in Diamniadio will be the last thing the Senegalese government will sanction to help the Chinese “in their vast counterfeiting and piracy of our models, of which, we have already been victims for a long time”.

Their association stressed that it would not accept the future of its members being threatened or ruined by the advent of such a plant.