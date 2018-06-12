Senegalese exports down CFA30b in April

Exports from Senegal at the end of April 2018 sharply declined by 29.5 billion CFA francs (about US$44.250 million) compared to the previous month, the National Agency of Statistics and Population (ANSD) said on Tuesday.These exports are estimated at 113 billion CFA francs, against 142.5 billion CFA francs in March 2018, representing a decrease of 20.7 percent. But compared to April 2017, shipments fell by 6.8 percent.

Their end-April 2018 cumulative amount was to 497.3 billion CFA francs, against 557.3 billion CFA francs for the corresponding period in 2017, representing a decline of 10.8 percent.

The main products exported by Senegal in the period under review are non-monetary gold (22.5 billion CFA francs), fresh sea fish (16.7 billion CFA francs), phosphoric acid (11.2 billion CFA francs), hydraulic cement (7.3 billion CFA francs) and petroleum products (6.0 billion CFA francs).

Senegal’s main clients are, in order of importance, Switzerland (17.8 percent), Mali (14.1 percent), the United Arab Emirates (6.7 percent), Cote d’Ivoire (5.5 percent) and India (5.3 percent).