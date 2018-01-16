Senegalese hotel closes its doors to Freemasons’ congress

Senegal’s biggest hotel has closed its doors to a gathering of Freemasons after a strong backlash from faith leaders local media reported.The congress of Freemasons was originally slated for February 2-3, 2018.

“The boss of King Fahd Palace Hotel, Pierre Mbow, closes his doors to the Freemasons” the daily newspaper L’As reported on Tuesday.

It said the hotel will no longer host the Masonic gathering dubbed “African and Malagasy Humanistic and Brotherly Encounters (Rehfram)” for which its organizers had booked the facility.

<a href='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad877986&cb=1478639' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=29&cb=1478639&n=ad877986' border='0' alt='' /></a>



In recent days, several Islamic movements in Senegal have been up in arms against the holding of the Congress of Freemasons, reminiscent of 1985, when a similar event could not hold following strong opposition from citizens and faith leaders.