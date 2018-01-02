Senegalese leader calls for lasting peace in Casamance

President Macky Sall of Senegal has again officially called for permanent peace with the Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance (MFDC), which has been fighting since December 1982 for the independence of this southern region of the country.“Let us finally take the decisive step towards definitive peace, with neither winner nor loser,” Sall declared in his Sunday evening end-of-year message to the Senegalese nation.

Peace talks in Casamance between the Senegalese government and the MFDC rebels have been revived in recent years, under the aegis of the Catholic Community of Sant’Egidio.

A certain lull has since been noted on the ground.

“Let us build up peace, because our progress is already substantial, through the confident dialogue that we have pursued all these years with the constant support of facilitators, which I welcome and appreciate,” President Sall added.

He also called for consolidating peace, so that the accompanying measures already initiated by the government are strengthened to produce their full effect.

The Senegalese leader finally pleaded for peace in the south of the country, saying that “better support for development needs, in territorial equity and social justice, is within reach.”