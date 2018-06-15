Senegalese leader reaches out to opposition

Senegal’s President Macky Sall has pointed out that it was not too late for those in the opposition, who snubbed a national dialogue on managing the country’s revenue expected from its nascent oil and gas industry.“I made dialogue a governance approach. Dialogue began since my coming to power, in various sectors, including education. Today, I have launched national consultations on oil and gas. It is not too late to participate and make a contribution,” Macky Sall said.

Speaking at the end of the Eid el-Fitr prayer at the Grand Mosque in Dakar on Friday, President Sall thanked the leaders who participated in the oil dialogue held on June 12 and promised to take into account their recommendations.

“But it’s never too late to contribute to this non-partisan dialogue. The consultations on oil and gas must be unanimous, as long as we work in the national interest,” Mr. Sall added, stressing that his role consists in leading Senegal in the path to national concord and the search for more unity.

Senegal’s Muslim community joined the rest of the Islamic world to celebrate Eid el-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of fasting or Ramadan.