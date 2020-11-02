Senegalese leader reshuffles gov’t

International › APA

Published on 02.11.2020

Five days after dissolving his government, Senegal’s President Macky Sall on Sunday, signed a decree appointing 33 ministers and four secretaries of state.By Ibrahima Dione

 Overall, Sall renewed confidence in many old faces from the erstwhile team. 

However, the head of the Alliance for the Republic (APR, ruling party) removed Aly Ngouille Ndiaye, Mouhamadou Makhtar Cissé, Amadou Bâ, Abdou Karim Fofana and Oumar Youm.

 But the main highlight is the entry into government of former opponents of the current regime including Oumar Sarr, Aly Saleh Diop and Yankhoba Diattara. 

Sarr was one of the closest political allies of former President Abdoulaye Wade (2000-2012). 

The other two are lieutenants of Idrissa Seck, who came second in the 2019 presidential election.

 

