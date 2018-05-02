Senegalese leader tasks unions with sustaining peace

Senegalese leader, Macky Sall has called for the construction of sustainable social peace, conducive to productivity and competitiveness, APA can report.He was speaking at the Presidential Palace when he received trade union leaders who were there to lodge industrial complaints on the occasion of Workers Day on Tuesday.

“I call on the high sense of responsibility of trade union leaders to build together a lasting social peace, conducive to productivity at work and competitiveness. If not, we cannot meet the demands. We must continue to work for this lasting peace,” President Sall told the unionists.

“Incidentally, I am delighted by the proper handling of the 2017 register of grievance;” Sall said, assuring the unionists that he had “listened to and heard” their call to improve the conditions of workers.

“I am convinced that in this way of improving the social conditions of the workers, there are still things to be done,” he said.

“Be assured that your struggle for the fruits of your labor is also my fight. We just have to reconcile your demands with the budgetary means available to meet the imperatives for the development of our nation,” President Sall said.

This year, the social front has been at its peak, with trade unionists of all stripes (education, health …) who continue to denounce the precariousness of workers and the disregard of their rights in public and private companies.

In the national education sector, the school year was nearly cancelled after several months of strikes by public teachers, not satisfied with their conditions, especially in relation to their monthly housing allowance of CFA60,000.

To alleviate this situation and allow the resumption of education, the government announced Friday the subsequent and staggering increase of this amount to CFA100,000 by 2020, not to mention the revaluation of other conditions that were marked up to that point among their grievances.