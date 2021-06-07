International › APA

Senegalese navy detains ship carrying cannabis

Published on 07.06.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

The Senegalese navy, supported by the Air Force, on Sunday night impounded a ship and found hashish on board.By Ibrahima Dione 

The Directorate of Information and Public Relations of the Senegalese Armed Forces (DIRPA) reported on twitter that the interception of the vessel took place “140 kilometres off Dakar.”

DIRPA added that the crew of the boat is composed of “four Indians, a Mauritanian, a Syrian and a Libyan”. 

“The outcome of the capture will be announced (later) in conjunction with the competent services” it said

 

