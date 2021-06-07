Senegalese navy detains ship carrying cannabis

The Senegalese navy, supported by the Air Force, on Sunday night impounded a ship and found hashish on board.By Ibrahima Dione
The Directorate of Information and Public Relations of the Senegalese Armed Forces (DIRPA) reported on twitter that the interception of the vessel took place “140 kilometres off Dakar.”
DIRPA added that the crew of the boat is composed of “four Indians, a Mauritanian, a Syrian and a Libyan”.
“The outcome of the capture will be announced (later) in conjunction with the competent services” it said