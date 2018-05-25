Senegalese students demand ministers’ resignation

Hundreds of university students took to the streets of the Senegalese capital Dakar on Thursday, demanding the resignation of three ministers they blamed for the death of their peer in a protest last week.Students of the University Cheikh Anta Diop of Dakar (UCAD) and the Gaston Berger University of Saint-Louis trooped from the Place de la Nation (former Obelisque Square) to demand the departure of the ministers, blamed for the death on May 15 of fellow student Fallou Sene.

They are the ministers of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, Mary Teuw Niane, the Interior, Aly Ngouille Ndiaye and the Economy, Finance and Planning Amadou Ba.

The students admitted that although they don’t have a bone to pick with the ministers in question, their style of management is deplorable.

“We demand the resignation of all the ministers who have a hand in the case but could not manage it” the students maintained.

Dressed up in red and black, the students took to the street in numbers.

According to Khady Seck, a member of the group representing one university, all students in Senegal are united behind their cause.

Citing reactions following President Macky Sall’s meeting with representatives of Gaston Berger University students of Saint Louis on Tuesday, Ms. Seck said: “There has never been a split in the student movement. You can confirm the presence of students from all public universities in Senegal.”

The students argued that resolving the crisis is not about just receiving them at the presidential palace.

“It’s rather about meeting the demands of all universities in Senegal, without any exception” they said.

Another student Victor Sadio Diouf warned that they are declaring an indefinite strike and as long as their demands are not met, they will not head back to campus.

Trade unionists and university professors have been showing solidarity with the students, attending their march.

The death of Fallou Sene, a student of Gaston Berger on May 15, 2018 during clashes between students and security forces, has sparked further protests in Senegal’s five public universities.

Students were demanding the payment of their stipends.