Senegalese woman raped in Turkey

On Sunday January15, the Senegalese authorities said they had intervened with their Turkish counterparts to ensure that the perpetrators of a rape of one of their nationals in Istanbul “are tried and severely punished.”Dakar assures its availability to communicate regularly on the follow-up of this case.

According to the local press, the events in question took place two days earlier. A young student was attacked by two Turkish citizens in a factory where the alleged victim was working. After their “crime,” the two torturers of the young lady were arrested.

In a press release issued on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Living Abroad denounced “an odious and unbearable crime” and said it had appointed a lawyer to clarify the matter.

Dakar calls on the Senegalese community in Turkey to remain calm and to respect the “private life of the victim,” reaffirming its “availability and openness to communicate on the regular follow-up of this case.”